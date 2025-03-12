Missouri continues to face childcare deserts

Missouri is still struggling with widespread childcare deserts, especially for babies and toddlers, according to a new report from Child Care Aware Missouri.

Access to childcare has been a long-standing issue in the state. Former Governor Mike Parson made expanding childcare access a key priority during his administration, and current Governor Mike Kehoe has pledged to continue that focus.

In his first State of the State address, Governor Kehoe highlighted the need to reform Missouri’s childcare laws and invest in expanding access for parents. He issued Executive Order 25-15, directing the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Childhood to overhaul the state’s childcare regulations.

Governor Kehoe’s budget recommendations reflect his commitment to addressing the problem. He proposed allocating $10 million in grant funding to support partnerships between employers, community organizations, and the childcare industry to increase the number of available childcare slots for Missouri families.

The governor also announced a plan to improve payment timing and structure to support childcare providers. Per his budget request, beginning in fiscal year 2026, providers who partner with the state would receive payments at the start of the month based on enrollment rather than attendance records after services are provided. These payment practices mirror how families pay for childcare in the private market.

“The number one priority in our state must be making sure every mom and dad has what they need to raise healthy, happy kids, and this report shows very clearly that they currently don’t,” said Brian Schmidt, Executive Director of Kids Win Missouri. “With 97 percent of our counties designated as childcare deserts for infants and toddlers, we are simply not getting the job done. This is not just a family issue; it’s a drain on our economy, impacting employers’ bottom lines. We must ensure that all Missouri parents have access to affordable, quality childcare to work, support their families, and thrive.”

The business community has also raised alarms about the lack of childcare access. In late 2023, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry released a poll of more than 500 Missouri CEOs and business leaders. Eighty percent of respondents said that “the expense and difficulty in finding childcare keeps many Missourians out of the workforce.”

The problem is especially severe in rural areas. According to the report, 112 out of Missouri’s 115 counties — or 97% — are classified as childcare deserts for families with infants and toddlers. Only 66% of childcare programs in the state are licensed to serve children under the age of two, creating additional strain on families and providers.

“Access to quality, affordable childcare is essential for the healthy development of children and the economic stability of families,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “We need innovative solutions that recognize the shared responsibility of ensuring our youngest children have the nurturing care they deserve.”