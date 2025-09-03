Press Release: Ernst Law LLC Opens in Jefferson City, Offering Criminal Defense and Appeals Representation

Ernst Law LLC, founded by attorney Sarah Ernst, is now open and accepting clients throughout Missouri. The firm focuses on criminal defense and appellate advocacy.

Sarah Ernst, a seasoned trial and appellate attorney, brings years of courtroom experience to the practice. Known for her strong advocacy and meticulous preparation, she is dedicated to defending the rights of Missourians facing some of the most difficult legal challenges of their lives.

“Launching Ernst Law LLC is about providing clients with both aggressive representation and thoughtful guidance,” said Ernst. “Whether someone is fighting criminal charges, appealing a conviction, or navigating an order of protection, we want them to feel confident they have someone in their corner.”

The firm is also positioning itself as a resource for the media. Attorney Sarah Ernst is available to provide commentary and analysis on criminal law, appellate issues, and evolving legal trends in Missouri.

Ernst Law LLC is located in Jefferson City and serves clients across the state.