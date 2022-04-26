Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance teams up with Feeding Missouri to knock hunger out of the park for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With 896,570 Missourians labeled as “food insecure” according to the Map the Meal Gap 2016 study, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognizes the need to obtain and distribute food to hungry families across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, insurance agents and producers, customer service representatives, regional coordinators and many volunteers are accepting donations from April 22, 2022 to May 20, 2022 at their local offices to be distributed locally. The 2022 Home Run Against Hunger campaign is one of several events Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance organizes annually to help those in need.

While most non-perishable donations are appreciated, there are some types of food items that allow local pantries to best meet the needs of the communities they serve. These items include: canned tuna or chicken, boxed or bagged pasta, canned soup or chili, boxed crackers, peanut butter and instant mashed potatoes. Monetary donations are more important than ever. Monetary donations give local pantries resources to fill the greatest needs and meet nutritional challenges within the community. All checks collected stay in the region. According to the Map the Meal Gap 2016 study, 241,830 Missouri children are experiencing food insecurity.

During the campaign’s final days, each Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance office will take the donations to a local pantry to be weighed. A statewide grand total of donations in pounds will be announced along with the total monetary donations. Last year’s efforts garnered nearly three tons of food and over $23,000.