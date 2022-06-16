Missouri Farm Bureau Partners with St. Louis Cardinals for ‘Home Run Against Hunger’ Event

ST. LOUIS, Mo.– Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance is teaming up with the St. Louis Cardinals and Feeding Missouri to host the Home Run Against Hunger Food Drive before the Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, June 26, from 10:30 AM—1:30 PM in front of the Official Cardinals Team Store at the corner of 8th Street and Clark Avenue.

Fans who bring a non-perishable donation will receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game (one voucher per person). Donations collected at the event will count toward a statewide grand total of donations (in pounds) that will be announced at the conclusion of the event. Monetary donations will be accepted as well.

While most non-perishable donations are appreciated, some types of food items allow local pantries to best meet the needs of the communities they serve. These items include: canned tuna and chicken, boxed or bagged pasta and rice, canned soup and chili, boxed crackers, canned fruit and vegetables, peanut butter, bottled jelly, granola/snack bars, fruit snacks and instant mashed potatoes. Other non-perishable donations such as diapers, baby formula, toilet tissue and general hygiene products are welcomed as well.

With St. Louis Area Foodbanks serving nearly 400,000 people in our region each year, the St. Louis Cardinals and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recognize the need to obtain and distribute food to hungry neighbors.