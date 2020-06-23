Missouri Job Centers begin public reopening, virtual services still available

Several Missouri Job Centers are now open to the public after a few openings over the last week. The Springfield Job Center reopened with partner staff on May 28, with Office of Workforce Development (OWD) staff returning to in-person work this week. The Northwest Crossing Job Center in St. Louis County opened on Monday, June 15, and the St. Charles Job Center opened on Wednesday, June 17. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) began in-person services this week, by appointment only. It plans to open to walk-ins on July 6.

More Missouri Job Centers will open up across the state in the coming weeks as part of the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Return Strong initiative, which is focused on the safe and responsible reopening of Missouri’s public workforce system. Although the centers will be open for in-person services, social distancing and other health guidelines will be implemented for the safety of staff and visitors. Job seekers and displaced workers can still access services by phone at 1-888-728-5627, or online at jobs.mo.gov.

Also a part of the Return Strong initiative, staff are focused on helping Missourians skill up and get back to work. Job Center staff are prepared to assist with training opportunities, career services, resume writing, and required unemployment job searches. Individuals currently receiving unemployment benefits may be eligible to receive free training vouchers of up to $4,000 to skill up or retrain.

All Missouri Job Centers closed to the public in March when Gov. Mike Parson closed state office buildings due to COVID-19. Safely reopening the centers is an important part of the state’s economic recovery efforts.

Learn more about Return Strong at jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.