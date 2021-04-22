Missouri legislators meet with British ambassador, consuls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Friends of the United Kingdom (U.K.) Caucus had its first meeting with British Ambassador Karen Pierce as well as British Consuls Alan Gogbashian and Mark Sutherland Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and more than 30 members of the Missouri Legislature joined the call. The caucus is led by Derek Grier, a Republican from Chesterfield, and is co-chaired by Tracy McCreery, a Democrat from St. Louis.

“The economic relationship between the UK and Missouri is strong and vibrant,” Grier said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Missouri government to increase mutually beneficial trans-Atlantic trade and investment.”

The purpose of the Friends of the U.K. Caucus is to discuss methods to continue the building of strong economic, scientific, academic, and cultural relationships between Missouri and the U.K. There are more than 50 British companies in Missouri — including Unilever, WPP, and GKN Aerospace, just to name a few. There are more than 25 Missouri companies with operations in the U.K., including Hallmark, Enterprise, and Cerner.

Missouri’s relationship with the country brings home more than $2 billion annually.

“The formation of the nation’s first Friends of the U.K. Caucus by the Missouri House is a strong statement in support of our lasting friendship with the people of Missouri,” Pierce said. “We appreciate their partnership, along with that of Gov. Parson, Lt. Gov. Kehoe, and Director Dixon, and are ready to work with them to ensure a future of continued progress, prosperity, and friendship.”

The Friends of the U.K. Caucus’s focus is to assure that Missouri’s interests are supported in the free trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. as well as examining trade and investment issues and opportunities between Missouri and the U.K.