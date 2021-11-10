Missouri poised to receive nearly $100M for EV charging network

Missouri is slated to draw at least $99 million to develop its electric vehicle (EV) charging network under the newly-passed colossal infrastructure package.

The White House estimated Missouri will receive $99 million over a five-year period to expand and support its EV charging network. About $2.5 billion in grant funding will also be up for grabs that the state could apply for, according to the White House.

Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said rural and lower-income areas “that have been overlooked by the private companies” will be a focus for the network as funds are distributed. Granholm said the federal government plans to enlist local governments and states’ help in establishing the network.

“We consider the local units of government and the states to be indispensable partners in making sure the decisions are being made wisely but that they also are going to the places where we know there really is need to incentivize the purchase and to get people feeling comfortable … if they do purchase an electric vehicle,” Granholm said on a call with reporters this week.

The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework package was passed by the U.S. House late Friday following extensive negotiations, and President Joe Biden said he will sign it next week. Overall, it includes $7.5 billion for the nation’s first network of EV chargers.

Money distributed through existing funding formulas will reach states sooner whereas new projects and grants are expected to take longer, federal officials have said.

“With the investments from the bipartisan infrastructure deal, we’re going to finally be able to begin building an energy system that’s fit for the 21st century with innovations that allow us to lead a global clean energy market,” Granholm said.

The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives (AMEC) has been working to expand the state’s EV network in rural communities. Each of Missouri’s 47 co-ops has at least one EV in their fleet of work vehicles.

And already there have been some advancements: Missouri’s first electric school bus was introduced earlier this year in Knox County, and Calloway County unveiled a new charging station this summer in partnership with Volkswagon.

“While some people might be leery of the technology, there’s certainly an opportunity for partnerships with rural electric cooperatives and those who want to own electric vehicles,” AMEC CEO and Executive Vice President Caleb Jones previously told The Missouri Times. “We’ve worked closely with all of our member-owners to ensure they have every possible opportunity to participate if that’s something that they want.”