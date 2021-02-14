 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Missouri Senate cancels session due to inclement weather

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on February 14, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate has canceled session Monday due to inclement weather, and the House is holding a technical session. 

“Due to brutal cold weather and potential snow accumulation, the Missouri Senate will not be in session,” Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said. “We will take the rest of the week one day at a time in an effort to keep folks safe.” 

House Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher said the lower chamber will only have a technical session in an email Sunday afternoon. The House has already canceled once this year; albeit, that was due to a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Jefferson City is expected to see anywhere from four to six inches of snowfall as temperatures hover in the low single digits Monday. As of early Sunday afternoon, the Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reported all the major roads in and around Jefferson City were covered with winter weather. 

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo praised the decision to cancel session in a tweet, saying: “True bipartisan support on this one. Stay safe and warm everyone.” 

This story has been updated. 

