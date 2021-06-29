Multiple employees in Truman Building test positive for coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 100 employees in the Truman Building were tested for COVID-19 this week after 15 people received positive results, according to the Office of Administration.

The positive cases were among employees in one area of the building, according to a statement from OA. Close contacts have been advised to work from home for the time being, and further testing will be considered based on Tuesday’s results.

“Close contacts of the infected employees in the impacted area were asked to work from home pending their test results,” the statement said. “Employees are not required to disclose their vaccination status and will return to work consistent with the circumstances of their health and the current CDC guidance. Future group testing opportunities will be assessed when the results of today’s testing are available.”

Gov. Mike Parson ordered state employees to return to in-person work by May 17 after a year of remote work in the face of the pandemic. Parson noted the work employees were able to do from home and the progress the state made during an unconventional year.

“Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians,” Parson said at the time. “Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day.”

Missouri has seen a rise in cases over the past weeks. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 523,860 cases have been confirmed in Missouri to date, with 3,628 reported in the past week. Per the latest data, more than 2.3 million Missourians are fully inoculated while 2.7 million residents have received an initial dose. Thus far, 9,302 Missourians have died from the virus.