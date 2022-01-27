Opinion: National School Choice Week reminds us the importance of freedom in education

This week marks the eleventh annual celebration of National School Choice Week, where thousands of Americans across the country celebrate the successes of school choice programs and advocate for school choice in their communities. At its core, school choice is a bipartisan issue; it’s not about red states versus blue states, but asking what is best for our children. School choice as a philosophy says that every child’s learning situation is unique, and education policy should be geared towards what helps a child learn best, whatever that may look like.

If recent years have taught us anything, it’s that families are demanding more and more say in their child’s education; whether that be in-person learning, virtual learning, or homeschooling, parents are more serious about childhood education than ever before. As they should be, considering how a quality education is vital for future life goals and career prospects.

This week, we recognize the solemn fact that traditional public schools let many students down. Particularly for poorer and marginalized communities, public schools are rarely a viable option for successful education. Meanwhile, many students simply cannot thrive in a public school environment because of a physical or learning disability, problems with bullying, or issues with the teaching style.

The fact that so many students are struggling in public education is not the fault of the hardworking teachers and administrators in public schools, but simply a reality that comes with diverse student backgrounds. Public schools are a great option for some; but for millions of families, they are yearning for choice in education. In areas with failing public schools, and where families cannot afford private school tuition, kids are slipping through the cracks. A child’s future should not be determined by zip code; this vicious circle needs to end. School choice seeks to change all that, by throwing government support behind a bevy of options for families, and empowering those families to choose the education option that works best for their children.

For example, the Missouri General Assembly recently approved the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School Program (MOCAP)–a publicly-funded, public school alternative that allows parents to withdraw their students from a brick and mortar public school and place that child in a virtual classroom environment at an online public school funded by the school district. Programs like MOCAP expand the choices available to families and provide a publicly-funded alternative that many families yearn for.

This School Choice Week, I think we all need to recognize that parents are not “domestic terrorists” for being concerned about what their children are learning about and wanting to have a say in education. That’s the entire spirit behind National School Choice Week–families are in the best position to decide what is best for a child’s education and welfare. Whether that be traditional schools, charter schools, private schools, virtual schools, or homeschools, families should be in charge of their children’s destinies. The purpose of our education system–and the tax dollars behind it–is to give every child a quality education they need; that is the first and foremost priority of K-12 education. Instead of thinking of public education only in terms of the public schoolhouse, it’s time we recognize the diversity of interests, personalities, and learning styles across America.

I encourage every Missourian to look more into school choice as a movement. Even if you are happy with public schools, you can still consider the needs of other families who yearn for alternatives. School choice comes down to the freedom to choose what is right for children, and empowering families to pursue those options, so that the next generation has a hope and a future.