Nicole Galloway will not seek re-election, other political office in 2022

State Auditor Nicole Galloway will not seek re-election or run for another political position in 2022, she said Friday.

“I have put my skills as a CPA and Certified Fraud Examiner to work for taxpayers, and I’m proud of what my team has accomplished. In my remaining time as the state’s watchdog, I will continue to diligently root out waste and take on corruption,” Galloway said. “I will always be a relentless advocate for Missouri and the working men and women who move it forward.”

The lone Democrat who holds a statewide position in Missouri, Galloway became the state auditor after she was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2015 and was elected to the position in 2018. She was the Democratic nominee for governor in 2020, handily losing to incumbent Gov. Mike Parson.

Prior to her tenure as the state auditor, Galloway served as the Boone County treasurer and has worked in the private sector as an accountant and corporate auditor. And until her gubernatorial bid, Galloway was seen as a less controversial player in Democratic politics who largely avoided partisan bickering or attacks.

Galloway said she’s missed “countless family events” with her husband and three sons during her time in office and is “ready for the next chapter of service and life with my family.”

“I cannot begin to adequately thank my family, staff, and everyone who has supported me throughout my time in public office,” Galloway said. “I have been humbled by their support and tireless hard work, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity it has given me to serve Missourians.”

“I understand [Galloway’s] decision [and] am grateful for her years of service. Her tenure as Auditor will be the high standard to which other auditors are held for years to come. Her achievements are undeniable,” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said on social media. “Missouri is a better place thanks to her leadership.”

“Nicole is a dedicated public official, and Missouri is a better place because she was our state auditor,” Sen. Lauren Arthur said.

“Nicole Galloway has been an outstanding state auditor and champion for progressive values. I am tremendously grateful for her service and friendship and wish her and her family the very best,” said former state Sen. Scott Sifton.

Galloway’s decision not to run for re-election opens the door for Republicans — already with a supermajority in the Capitol — who have been hungrily eyeing the seat to solidify their stronghold on Missouri.