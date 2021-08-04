Noble Health Foundation partners with rural schools to offer free physicals

The Noble Health Foundation joined the city of Montgomery and Wellsville School District to offer free physicals for student-athletes.

The exams were offered to students entering grades 7-12 this semester, seeking to help the school minimize the risk of injury for students due to pre-existing health conditions. The group said while the federal government invested in some schools to help struggling districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing financial difficulties remained and put smaller districts at risk of closing.

Elijah Haahr, executive director of the group and former speaker of the Missouri House, said the move was an example of Noble’s dedication to ensure affordable health care in the community.

“Our focus is to make health care local and affordable to our friends and neighbors in Missouri,” Haahr said. “This is just one step on that journey.”

Executive Chairman Don Peterson echoed Haahr’s statement, emphasizing the importance of pre-participation checks for incoming students.

“The goal of offering physicals to students at no cost is to make athletics possible for all student-athletes in Missouri, and to keep these young athletes healthy and safe,” Peterson said.

The examinations were administered by Dr. Adrian Chen, a practitioner specializing in internal medicine and pediatrics at Noble Health Montgomery City Clinic.

Haahr was named executive director of the foundation in May, bringing his experience and insight as a rural Missourian to the role. As executive director, he meets with school superintendents and college presidents to facilitate the health care needs of their communities and works to raise money to implement new health care options.

An arm of Noble Health Corp, the foundation supports education, development, training, and implementing health care options for rural communities.

Noble Health Corp started two years ago and has already brought hospitals to Fulton and Mexico, along with several clinics throughout the state. It is headquartered in Kansas City.

Cover photo: Elijah Haahr, Executive Director, Noble Health Foundation; Adam Falloon, Activities Director at Montgomery County R-II; Dr. Chen, Noble Health Doctor (PROVIDED)