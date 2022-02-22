Onder makes St. Charles county executive race official

On the night before filing, Sen. Bob Onder announced he would run for St. Charles county executive.

Onder, a member of the Conservative Caucus, is in the final year of his term as state senator due to term limits. He is the chairman of the Health and Pensions Committee and vice-chairman of the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of St. Charles County in the Missouri Senate. I hope that in the time I have spent serving my constituents in Jefferson City, I have always done what I said I was going to do when I was trusted with this important position,” Onder said in a statement.

Onder said St. Charles County needs “new leadership,” taking a shot at incumbent County Executive Steve Ehlmann in his announcement Monday evening. A Republican, Ehlmann was first elected to the seat in 2007 and has served in the General Assembly as well as worked as a circuit judge.

“We are the county to which people flee when the tyrants in St. Louis make a mess of things. As your state senator, I have fought hard against COVID tyranny,” Onder said. “I’m sorry to say that here in St. Charles County, we have our own COVID tyrant as current county executive, Steve Ehlmann, who has given us restaurant shutdowns, mask mandates, and deprived our children of over 350,000 days of school.”

Tomorrow I will be filing for County Executive for the great county of St Charles. ⁦@StCharlesMOGop⁩ ⁦@StCharlesPAMO⁩ #moleg pic.twitter.com/QKEbs8IU3w — Dr. Bob Onder (@BobOnderMO) February 22, 2022

In a tweet, Rep. Tony Lovasco said, “The battle for smaller government must be fought at every level. Senator Oner has my full support.”

Filing opens on Tuesday, Feb. 22.