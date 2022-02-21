Bennie Cook announces re-election campaign

Representative Bennie Cook has announced his bid for reelection to the Missouri House of Representatives. He will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 2nd for the new 143rd house district, which includes Maries, Phelps, and Texas Counties.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the representative for Texas, Howell, Pulaski and Phelps during my first term,” stated Cook. During his first term, he served on the committees of Public Safety, Health & Mental Health, Professional Registration & Licensing, and the Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness. “I have worked on legislation to protect our first responders, reform our welfare system and reduce burdensome regulations.”

“I am proud of the progress we have made in the House this cycle. However, the pushback we have endured from anti-constitutional efforts is unacceptable. Please join me to ensure that the ‘Red Wave’ comes right here to Missouri in 2022. Together, we can wash away the ridiculous and harmful socialist and Marxist ideologies that are infiltrating our state.”

Cook is a 6th generation Missourian with a strong 18-year career in law enforcement. He is currently a commissioned deputy sheriff with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Cook is an advocate for building our local communities and currently serves on the Texas County Farm Bureau Board, as President of the Houston Lions Club, and is a member of numerous other organizations. From Food Pantry Administrator to Emergency Management Director, Cook’s practical knowledge of how local governments should work for the people has prepared him for his next step in the state Capitol.

“When I got to Jefferson City, I was amazed at how out of touch some politicians can really be. Every day I work my hardest to bring common-sense values back into the discussion to keep Missouri on the right track,” stated Cook.

Cook’s common-sense conservative values include standing up to the abortion industry, defending freedom of speech and gun ownership, and holding government agencies accountable for spending. “I am pro-life and will always fight for the unborn. Defending innocent life is the most important thing any one of us can ever do. Likewise, I am working every day to protect our rights from gun-grabbing Biden and the radical left. It’s not their job to tell Missourians what to wear, how to run their business, or when they are allowed to go to church. No more!”

Representative Cook and his wife, Amanda live on a small farm in Houston, Missouri. They have five children: Reaghan, Ben, Addison, Isabella, and William and attend Oak Hill Christian Church, where Cook serves as a Deacon and a Sunday school teacher.

Bennie Cook has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.