Opinion: Whitney Lanning needs to resign from CAPSTJOE

According to the News-Press, St. Joseph School Board member Whitney Lanning has been charged with second-degree harassment following an interaction with fellow board member, Isaura Garcia.

Court filings state “… (O)n or about February 26, 2024, in the County of Buchanan, State of Missouri, the defendant, without good cause and with the purpose to cause emotional distress to Confidential Victim, followed the Confidential Victim while screaming profanities and threatening bodily injury…”

Whitney Lanning is also the Executive Director of Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph (CAPSTJOE). The organization began its service to Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton and DeKalb counties in 1965.

In 2022, the News-Press also reported on allegations raised about work environment at CAPSTJOE.

I understand innocent until proven guilty, but multiple concerns regarding Lanning from various situations is more than troubling.

Federal, state and county officials that are involved with CAPSTJOE need to be aware of the character of leadership at the organization and request the immediate resignation of Ms. Lanning from the organization.