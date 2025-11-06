Opinion: Campaign Fundraising is Still a Human Job in the Age of AI (Part 1)

As a candidate for office, do you think artificial intelligence (AI) will replace the hard and sometimes uncomfortable task of asking for money? Think again.

Many of us are already using AI to generate calendar invites, draft emails, pair outfits for an event and even plan our family vacations. AI is an amazing tool and will certainly have an impact on political campaigns in 2026 and beyond, but don’t plan on it replacing your fundraiser just yet!

Fundraising is often the part of campaigns that many candidates find the hardest. When you stand in line at the Fitzpatrick building and sign your name to file for office you generally know the work that lies ahead of you where voter contact is concerned. You will spend your summer knocking on doors in the heat, convincing voters why you are the best candidate for the job. You will rally friends and family members to put on smiles and walk in parades to help get your name out in the community. You will have blisters on your hands from putting together hundreds or thousands of yard signs, and knowing this, you’ve decided this sacrifice is all worth it to serve your city/county/state or community.

What many candidates don’t fully grasp before they decide to run is just how much money it takes to run a successful campaign and how uncomfortable it can be to ask people for money. Republican or Democrat, there is a personality type that is drawn to running for office – and it’s often not a personality type inclined to asks others to hand over their money.

Fundraising is built on relationships, and it takes a personal touch to build and maintain those relationships. Sure, you can ask AI to help compile a list of known national donors in your area or have it polish your friends-and-family letter, but will that turn into checks in the bank? A fundraising letter alone, with no phone call to follow up, will result in very few actual donations.

When donors write checks to a candidate for political office, they want to feel “bought in” on the campaign. How exactly is their check helping your efforts? Will it help you complete your mail budget or allow you to boost your radio buy? Being able to convey why their check for $2,000 will benefit your race is always helpful in securing the contribution. But, how do you even get a meeting with said donor in the first place? This is where time and effort really stand out.

AI can help you prep for donor meetings and organize your time, but it is not going to turn a list into checks in the bank. Only you can do that!

In Part 2, we’ll call out – and correct – the three most common fundraising myths and in Part 3, we’ll run through what to look for in a fundraiser.