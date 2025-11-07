Press Release: Jane P. Brown Announces Candidacy for Kansas City, MO Council

KANSAS CITY, MO — Retired Missouri State Court Judge, former Assistant U.S. Prosecutor and former Missouri Assistant Attorney General Jane P. Brown announced her candidacy today for the Kansas City, MO City Council, 1st District at Large position.

Jane (Pansing) Brown, a graduate of St. Teresa’s Academy, UMKC and UMKC Law School, grew up in Waldo and Brookside and now lives in the Northland. She has lived in the Kansas City area for 55 years. Brown has served on many boards, including St. Luke’s North Hospital, Boy’s and Girl’s Club Northland, Synergy and the Plaza Rotary Club. She is a longtime volunteer helping Kansas Citians by delivering Meals on Wheels, reading to schoolchildren in Lead to Read, and volunteering at St. Luke’s on the Plaza.

From 2019-2023, she worked for the City of Kansas Cit, first as general counsel to the mayor, then from 2022-2023 she was Director of Housing for Kansas City, where she oversaw projects promoting affordable housing, the Housing Trust Fund and negotiations involving the renovation of Parade Park Homes in the 18th and Vine District.

In 2010 and 2011, she was chair of the KCMO Redistricting Committee. In 2023, she served on the 2nd District Public Improvements Advisory Council (PIAC) helping improve neighborhoods with PIAC funding. She currently serves as the 1st District Neighborhood Advisory Council representative.

Brown was elected and served on the North Kansas City School District Board during a pivotal time when Staley High School and Bell Prairie Elementary opened.

“Kansas City needs real ideas and fresh, practical approaches to reducing crime, increasing affordable housing, and improving public infrastructure, like fixing unsafe sidewalks and potholed streets,” said Brown. “It’s time to put our efforts and resources into helping the people who live and work in our great city.”

For additional information, go to Brown’s website at janepbrownkc.com or contact Brown at janebrownforkc@gmail.com.