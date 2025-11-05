Opinion: Chairman Jason Smith Must Continue to Protect Missouri Patients

When President Trump and Republicans in Congress swept into Washington, they immediately set to work to lower costs for Americans across the country. The president, with the help of Missouri’s congressional delegation, quickly passed a historic set of tax cuts designed to benefit everyday Missourians, and Trump’s economic agenda has caused the price of eggs and gas to plummet across the state. But despite the fact that Republicans in Washington have largely delivered on their promise to lower prices, millions of Missourians still face one bill that’s refused to budge. One of the worst problems facing folks in Missouri is the rising costs of pharmaceutical drugs.

That’s not to say the president hasn’t prioritized the issue. He campaigned on lowering drug prices and has already introduced executive orders aimed at reducing costs for patients. One of his key focuses has been the disparity between what Americans pay compared with citizens in the rest of the world. A study from last year showed that Americans pay on average more than $1,000 a year above what people in other countries spend. Trump is also set to gain sweeping powers to negotiate directly with drug companies over the cost of certain medications, rather than allowing Big Pharma to set the price.

Unfortunately, drug makers are fighting tooth and nail against these reforms. Big Pharma denounced Trump’s efforts to bring the cost of medications in line with low prices paid by consumers in most of the world, and drug companies have endorsed legislation like the EPIC Act that would strip the president of his powers to negotiate for more affordable prices.

Pharma’s goal is simple. These companies want to protect the extravagant prices they can charge Americans.

Republicans in Congress have a choice; stand with Americans across the country and President Trump’s agenda or side with Big Pharma and their lobbyists. And ahead of the 2026 midterms, voters are sure to be watching where lawmakers stand. The fact is that Missourians are sick and tired of being nickel and dime’d by the pharmaceutical industry. More than 90% of Americans support prescription drug pricing reform, and 70% of voters think it’s important for President Trump to have the power to negotiate a better deal for Americans with drugmakers.

This is where Chairman Jason Smith has a critical role to play. As the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, he is in a powerful position to stand up for his constituents against these entrenched special interests. The people of Southern Missouri, the seniors on fixed incomes in Poplar Bluff, the working families in Cape Girardeau, and the small business owners in West Plains, are not asking for a handout. They are simply asking for a fair market where competition is encouraged, not suppressed. The people of Missouri want to see the change they voted for, or else the midterms may not return the results that Republicans are working for.

Rejecting Big Pharma’s efforts to dodge accountability would send a powerful message that the status quo is no longer acceptable. By supporting President Trump’s prescription drug pricing reform agenda and opposing bills that would water down reform, Chairman Smith and Congressional Republicans would put American patients first and ensure that the legislative process serves the people, not the powerful. The “Show Me State” wants Congressional Republicans to show them cheaper prescription drug prices and better affordability across the board, they must to secure the House and Senate.