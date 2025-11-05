Opinion: Data centers will fuel Missouri’s future

Forty-four years ago this month, I decided to run for State Representative. My father told me that day that I needed to remember that if I was successful, I would represent everyone, even those who don’t agree with me. When I got to Jefferson City, I stopped by Senator Jack Gannon’s office to introduce myself and he gave me that same sage advice. Since that day, I have always had respect for the Gannon family.

After reading County Executive Dennis Gannon’s letter in support of data center development in Jefferson County, I found myself looking back over the years at the many good things that have taken place in our county and at some opportunities lost or delayed.

During my time in the Legislature and as President Pro Tem of the Senate, I quickly came to realize that progress depends on smart investments in infrastructure in a timely manner.

Today, data technology centers are increasingly the backbone of commerce, communication and innovation. They power everything from small businesses, hospitals and schools to global research centers and more, including expanded broadband access. Beyond the technology itself, data centers create thousands of construction jobs and support hundreds of permanent high-skill positions and generate tens of millions of dollars in new local and state tax revenue.

As a former President of Jefferson College, I understand the transformational benefits that millions of dollars in new tax revenue from data centers could provide to our local institutions. Missouri is fortunate in that we are strategically located, with stable power sources, a skilled labor force and some of the strongest laws in the country to require data centers to pay for their energy use. I am happy to join our County Executive, Dennis Gannon, in preparing for and welcoming the future to our area.