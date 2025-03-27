Opinion: Government Efficiency Demands Accountability for Big Tech Vendors

As Missouri’s Director of Revenue from 2022 to 2025, I oversaw critical operations managing sensitive tax information, driver’s licenses, and motor vehicle records. Despite my more than a decade of legislative experience in Jefferson City, I was unprepared for the severe technological constraints facing executive agencies. The lack of genuine procurement options was not merely disappointing—it was alarming.

That’s one of the reasons why I am gratified to see President Trump’s and the FTC’s continued investigation into Microsoft’s anti-competitive practices. This commitment to fair competition and regulatory enforcement complements D.O.G.E. and other government efficiency initiatives the administration has swiftly implemented.

Like roughly 85% of government agencies nationwide, our department was effectively locked into Microsoft products. This dependence wasn’t driven by superior solutions, but by Microsoft’s deliberate strategy of opaque pricing and restrictive licensing that obscures value assessment. When we explored alternative cloud providers that better suited our requirements, we discovered that it would cost us a 500% premium to use their applications on competing platforms—a punitive pricing structure that effectively eliminates agencies’ ability to build more diverse and secure systems.

The financial implications are substantial: Missouri likely overpays millions of dollars annually for software, diverting finite resources from critical needs. For context, Missouri still relies on outdated mainframe systems for vehicle registrations that cannot store fundamental information such as vehicle colors. Consequently, when law enforcement issues an AMBER Alert for a missing child, the state cannot provide the vehicle color—a critical detail for public identification. A modernized system is in development but remains 18 months from full implementation. This technological gap represents more than administrative inefficiency—it directly impacts public safety when minutes matter most.

Missouri’s budget constraints are real. Every dollar wasted represents funding unavailable for essential system improvements. Recent regulatory investigations have confirmed that federal authorities are examining these licensing practices, including how Microsoft potentially uses established business revenue to subsidize strategic pricing in emerging sectors like cloud computing and AI.

Before joining Governor Parson’s cabinet, I spent eleven years in the Missouri legislature chairing Ways and Means committees in both chambers. We meticulously scrutinized every taxpayer dollar. When technology vendors employ complex pricing strategies and obscure licensing terms, they systematically undermine legislative oversight and prevent taxpayers from receiving fair value.

Missourians deserve both fiscal responsibility and data security. My 25-year Air Force career instilled in me the paramount importance of information security. As chief of the Intelligence Division in the United Kingdom and leader of the Electronic Intelligence Analysis Division in Hawaii, I witnessed firsthand how critical robust information protection is to national security.

Military operations are designed specifically to eliminate single points of failure through redundant systems and diverse capabilities. Yet our government’s digital infrastructure has abandoned this fundamental principle, allowing nearly all operations to depend on a single vendor. Microsoft has systematically leveraged its market dominance to eliminate meaningful competition.

The FTC investigation represents an opportunity for comprehensive industry reform. Regulators must address all sectors where a single company, insulated from competition, controls essential government infrastructure.

While debates about technology monopolies often center on consumer choice and innovation, the more significant threat lies in how concentrated market power creates systemic vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure. After dedicating my career to public service across military, business, and government roles, I firmly believe Missourians deserve a competitive technology landscape that maximizes their tax dollars’ value and protects their data.

When government agencies have genuine technology choices, we can transform outdated systems, deliver superior services, and better protect sensitive information. Dismantling artificial barriers to competition is essential for public safety, government efficiency, and safeguarding every Missourian’s data. The ongoing FTC investigation marks a crucial first step toward achieving these vital objectives.