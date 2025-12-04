Opinion: It’s Missouri’s Moment to Become a Rail Powerhouse

Few Americans know that the Missouri Pacific Railroad was the first freight railroad to lay tracks west of the Mississippi. For more than a century, its groundbreaking rail lines carried crucial goods to growing Western cities. But there’s a reason that story isn’t well known today: in 1982, Union Pacific merged with Missouri Pacific, forming a Western rail network that was stronger, more efficient, and better connected than either line could have been on its own.

Now, 43 years later, Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern (NS) are proposing to do the same – only this time, on a continental scale. This merger represents a rare opportunity to advance America First economic policies. Connecting UP and NS networks will boost U.S. manufacturing, reduce congestion on our highways, and create a logistics system that will deliver broad benefits – potentially lowering costs for consumers nationwide.

As a City Councilmember of O’Fallon, the largest suburb west of St. Louis, I see the benefits freight railroads bring to my constituents every day. St. Louis is the sixth-largest rail transportation center in the nation, employing thousands of workers in rewarding, family-wage jobs. But let’s be clear: this merger won’t take opportunities away – it will expand them. It will grow our nation’s rail workforce and opening doors for groups like veterans who deserve meaningful, high-skilled work.

Railroad workers aren’t the only ones who stand to gain from this merger. A unified, single-line rail service would open new domestic and international markets for Missouri’s businesses, making it easier to move products faster and farther than ever before. Today, five Class I freight railroads operate in Missouri, creating a segmented network that forces costly interchanges and delays. A unified system would bring those networks together – integrating infrastructure, communication, and even emergency response.

But efficiency isn’t the only reason to support this merger. When we rely too heavily on trucks to move freight, our roads pay the price. Major highways in O’Fallon – like I-70, I-64, and Route 364 – take a constant beating from heavy traffic, putting added strain on local infrastructure. According to a Federal Highway Administration report, combination trucks (tractors pulling one or more trailers) impose an average of 66 cents in road repair costs for every mile traveled. Those damages add up quickly. Expanding freight rail capacity would ease that pressure – and more importantly, save American taxpayers millions in road repairs.

Keeping heavy trucks off our highways isn’t just about protecting pavement or taxpayer dollars – it’s about saving lives. In October, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reported that traffic deaths were projected to surpass last year’s total, underscoring worsening congestion and road conditions statewide.

Beyond the benefits of a unified rail network, UP and NS have demonstrated a strong commitment to the communities they serve, investing a combined $300 million in philanthropic giving between 2020 to 2025. These funds support local workforces, enhance safety programs, and help build vibrant communities where people want to live and work. That kind of investment shows this merger is more than a business transaction – it’s a partnership that strengthens communities, empowers workers, and secures the future of American rail.

This deal could help Missouri reclaim its place as a vital hub in our nation’s supply chain. Just as the Missouri Pacific merger brought prosperity and efficiency to our economy, the UP-NS partnership can do the same for a new generation of Americans.