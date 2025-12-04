Press Release: Representative Jeff Vernetti announces campaign for re-election in Missouri District 123

State Representative Jeff Vernetti today announced his campaign for re-election to the Missouri House of Representatives, pledging to continue delivering strong, effective leadership for the Lake of the Ozarks region.

Vernetti, a Republican representing Camden County’s District 123, was first elected in 2024. In his first term, he earned a reputation as a hands-on public servant focusing on major infrastructure needs, fighting utility overreach, supporting local businesses and agriculture, protecting taxpayers, and advancing practical, community-driven growth for the region.

“When I ran for office in 2024, I believed the Lake area was being overlooked and that we needed a true voice in Jefferson City,” Vernetti said. “I am proud to be that voice. I have been guided every step of the way by my faith, my family, and the shared values of our community. Those principles helped drive significant victories for our region in my first term.”

Vernetti emphasized that his commitment to accessibility and constituent service will remain at the forefront of his work.

“I look forward to continuing to fight for the Lake Area and to hearing directly from the people I serve as we head into the 2026 legislative session,” Vernetti said. “I am proud of the focus I’ve placed on providing quality constituent services, defending our values and interests, and helping shepherd positive, sensible growth for our community. It is an honor to serve the 123rd District, and I am eager to keep working for the people of Camden County.”

Born in St. Louis, Vernetti graduated from Lafayette High School before earning a B.S. in Mass Communications from Southeast Missouri State University. After a successful career in sports broadcasting, sales, and operations management, Vernetti and his family relocated to the Lake of the Ozarks area, where he quickly became a leading figure in business, community development, and youth sports.

A local business owner and real estate developer, Vernetti has co-founded or co-owned several major enterprises in the region, including Ballparks National: a nationally recognized youth baseball and softball complex. Under his leadership as General Manager, the facility hosted more than 5,000 games, attracted teams from 21 states, generated millions in local economic impact, employed more than 50 workers, and received multiple awards, including Missouri’s Best Youth Sports Complex.

He also co-owns LOZ Sports Training, the region’s premier youth sports facility, and Vernetti’s Italian Grocer, a specialty market offering authentic St. Louis-style Italian foods.

Vernetti has served on the boards of Central Ozarks Medical Center (COMC), the Lake West Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake of the Ozarks Regional Economic Development Council. He is a member of the Camdenton Rotary Club, Osage Beach Elks Club, and Calvary Chapel Lake of the Ozarks.

Jeff and his wife, Kelly, live in Camdenton and are the proud parents of two children, Dominick and Isabella.

