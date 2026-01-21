Opinion: Missouri’s future is stronger for all by phasing out the state’s income tax

Former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Michael Wolff recently warned against eliminating the state income tax, framing it as reckless and driven by unseen forces. His concerns deserve respect—Missouri’s tax structure is serious business. But his argument defends a status quo that no longer fits our modern economy or how Missourians live and earn.

As Vice Chair of the Missouri Republican Party, I proudly stood with our party in announcing full support for Governor Mike Kehoe’s bold plan to phase out the individual income tax. Unveiled in his January 13, 2026, State of the State address, this proposal modernizes our tax code, boosts competitiveness, and puts more money in Missourians’ pockets.

Missouri’s current system is outdated, taxing wages from factories and farms unevenly while exempting vast service-based activities like digital subscriptions and lobbying. This punishes workers and lets much of the economy go untaxed.

Nine states—Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming—operate without a broad individual income tax and outperform others in growth metrics. The American Legislative Exchange Council’s Rich States, Poor States report shows these states enjoy stronger cycles from increased investment and population inflows. Far from Wolff’s warnings, they fund education, infrastructure, and safety via diversified streams and efficient budgets.

Kehoe’s plan isn’t reckless—it’s a voter-approved five-year phase-out with safeguards to pause during downturns and ensure stability. It starts with a November 2026 ballot measure: Should Missouri begin a phased elimination of the individual income tax, with a full repeal within the next five years? Revenue replacement targets modern services, not essentials like agriculture or healthcare, alongside $600 million in budget cuts.

Wolff rightly asks how we’ll fund schools, roads, and safety. But that’s no excuse for inaction. Reform means broadening the base, eliminating carve-outs, and ensuring untaxed services contribute fairly.

Missourians know the system’s broken when lobbyists generate income without proportional taxes, while families lose paycheck chunks. This isn’t fair—it’s obsolete.

Critics claim it shifts burdens to working families. That only happens with poor execution. Thoughtful reform, paired with growth, reduces income tax reliance without harm.

Missouri competes daily with no-income-tax states drawing jobs, capital, and residents. They’re thriving, not collapsing. Ignoring this risks stagnation.

This isn’t “abolish vs. protect”—it’s modernize vs. stagnate. Kehoe’s plan aligns taxes with today’s economy, not a century-old one.

Missourians deserve a fair, competitive tax code. Phasing out the income tax is a vital, overdue priority.