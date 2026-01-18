Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and State Senator Brian Williams.
This Week in Missouri Politics – January 18, 2026
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: America’s Auto Boom Needs a Rail System That Can Keep Up
- Missouri Faces an Early Test on Intoxicating Hemp as ICCA Gets Fast-Tracked Hearing
- Opinion: RSV Vaccine Vital to Missouri Children
- Kehoe Outlines Policy Agenda in State of the State Address
- Opinion: Missouri Conservatives Should Be Wary of the Netflix–Warner Power Grab
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: America’s Auto Boom Needs a Rail System That Can Keep Up
- Missouri Faces an Early Test on Intoxicating Hemp as ICCA Gets Fast-Tracked Hearing
- Opinion: RSV Vaccine Vital to Missouri Children
- Kehoe Outlines Policy Agenda in State of the State Address
- Opinion: Missouri Conservatives Should Be Wary of the Netflix–Warner Power Grab
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: America’s Auto Boom Needs a Rail System That Can Keep Up
- Missouri Faces an Early Test on Intoxicating Hemp as ICCA Gets Fast-Tracked Hearing
- Opinion: RSV Vaccine Vital to Missouri Children
- Kehoe Outlines Policy Agenda in State of the State Address
- Opinion: Missouri Conservatives Should Be Wary of the Netflix–Warner Power Grab