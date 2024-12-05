The legacy of former Representative Esther Haywood

The Honorable Esther Haywood, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2024. She was 84.

Haywood, who was married to her husband, Edward J. Haywood, of over 55 years, lived in St. Louis County, Missouri. She had two daughters, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Haywood, a Representative in the Missouri House of Representatives for eight years, was born in Memphis Tennessee and grew up in the small farming town of Arlington, TN.

Haywood attended Lincoln University and there met her future husband. As fate would have it, her proximity to the seat of Missouri’s government during her college years would only grow closer later in her career.

Early in her education career, Haywood would be one of five teachers who were responsible for helping to integrate the school system in Shelby County, TN.

After graduating, Haywood would later move to St. Louis and taught there for 27 years. She helped to assist students who had fallen behind in mathematics. From there her passion for public education grew.

She later became a member of the Normandy School Board of Education District 189 and served in that role for 18 years. She then left the role to run and eventually take a place in the House of reps in 2001.

There in the House, Haywood would champion issues of public education, civil rights, criminal justice reform and other issues such as worker’s rights. She would also work to fully fund Lincoln Univeristy’s land grant.

“Haywood stood firmly against anti-labor initiatives like the “right to work” legislation. She sponsored several significant bills, including the designation of February 4 as Rosa Parks Day in Missouri and legislation criminalizing cross and church burnings. As a co-sponsor of the Senior Tax Justice Act, she helped exempt seniors’ social security and pensions from state income tax.” Her grandson, John Gaskin, stated in a recent press release. She also carried legislation to ensure officers were vetted for past actions of excessive force if they were being brought over from a different precinct.

There, Haywood would be greatly influenced by the Speaker Hannaway. According to Gaskin, Haywood would often remind her colleagues that “people have sent you here to make a difference” and believed that it was the honor of her life to serve her constituents in Jefferson City.

Beyond her legislative accomplishments, Haywood served as Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Higher Education and contributed to numerous committees, including Insurance, Education Appropriations, Public Pensions and more.

Haywood was also an active member of the NAACP and worked to establish an annual NAACP legislative day at the capitol. “Haywood was at the forefront of the St. Louis County NAACP as President for nearly 25 years, guiding the branch to unprecedented success.”

“Haywood’s influence extended to community organizations as well. She was a charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and an active participant in St. Louis Links, Forest Park Forever and Murchison Tabernacle CME Church,” the press release stated.

“For her, going from living in segregated Tennessee to helping to integrate schools and later serving as a representative in the state legislature was the American dream.” Stated John Gaskin. When asked about what impact his grandmother had on him, Gaskin said “She taught me so much about the importance of having integrity.” Later adding, “She is the reason I got involved in the NAACP and government affairs.”

Haywood was not only dedicated to serving her constituents but dedicated to making a difference in people’s lives.