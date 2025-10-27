Opinion: Right to Repair Is Timely and Needed Now

In his Oct. 7 column, Ron Reiling captured what every repair professional knows: we need the freedom to fix the things we own. Before working as an aviation technician, I served many years as a technician in the Army National Guard, maintaining equipment where readiness wasn’t just a talking point; it was the job. In the military, if a vehicle or aircraft is grounded because a manufacturer holds the key to repair data, you can’t complete the mission.

The same principle applies to the cars and trucks Missourians depend on every day. When big automakers restrict access to repair information, our local repair technicians are sidelined, routine repairs drag on, and working families pay the price. It’s easy to dismiss this issue as a matter of convenience, but the truth is that it’s a matter of affordability, consumer choice, and the ability of small local businesses to compete.

As Americans, we expect to be able to fix the things we own ourselves or the freedom to take them to whomever we choose to fix them. Our automotive system should work the same way. Independent repair shops are the frontline technicians keeping communities running, and they deserve the same access to repair tools and information as dealerships.

Like Reiling, I strongly support Sen. Hawley’s leadership on the REPAIR Act. This bipartisan bill will restore balance, ensuring Missouri’s repair professionals can keep drivers safely on the road without unnecessary red tape, delays, or inflated costs.

We trust our military technicians with national readiness. We can trust our local ones to keep Missouri moving.