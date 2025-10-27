Press Release: James Egan Announces Campaign for Boone County Associate Circuit Judge

James Egan announced his campaign for Boone County Associate Circuit Judge (Division 9), pledging a nonpartisan commitment to justice and equal treatment under the law.

“Boone County deserves a judge who knows the law, understands people, and treats every person who comes before the court with dignity,” Egan said. “My guiding principles are simple: follow the law, respect everyone, protect victims’ rights, and ensure decisions are fair, consistent, and transparent.”

Egan has spent more than three decades in public service, first as an educator working with at-risk youth and for the past 22 years as an attorney with the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office (MSPD). His legal background spans thousands of cases in the trial courts and approximately one hundred appeals, including arguments before all three Missouri appellate districts and the Missouri Supreme Court. Egan has appeared before the Missouri Supreme Court approximately ten times arguing a variety of legal issues including two cases involving the legal rights of juveniles certified to stand trial as adults. One of these cases resulted in two of the judges wanting to nominate him for the Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award. In 2022, he prevailed in a Missouri Supreme Court case that reaffirmed homeowners’ rights to protect themselves.

From 2019 to 2022, Egan served in MSPD’s appellate division, strengthening his command of Missouri law and the standards that guide trial-court discretion. He later joined MSPD’s Central Capital Office as associate trial counsel, where he handled death-penalty litigation and continued to hone research and courtroom skills on complex matters. He currently serves in MSPD’s Columbia trial office.

“As a judge, I’ll bring a steady temperament and deep respect for the rule of law,” Egan said. “I’ve seen how mental health and addiction intersect with the justice system. Accountability and effective treatment can, and should, coexist, with community safety and victims’ rights front and center.”

Egan’s career began before law school as a teacher in residential treatment settings for children facing emotional and behavioral challenges. This experience shaped his understanding of trauma, rehabilitation, and the importance of stable, just outcomes.

A Columbia resident, Egan and his wife, Glenda, have three adult children, including a son who served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, and are proud new grandparents. Their two younger children are graduates of the University of Missouri.