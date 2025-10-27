Missouri Launches First-Ever Cost-Sharing Child Care Program

For years, Missouri families and employers have grappled with one of the state’s toughest challenges, finding and affording quality child care. Now, that struggle may soon ease thanks to a new public-private collaboration that leaders say could reshape how child care is delivered across the state.

Beginning in November, Missouri Child Care Works will launch as the state’s first cost-sharing program to make child care more accessible and affordable. The effort brings together TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest child care technology platform, Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), Kids Win Missouri, and several local partners, backed by $2.5 million approved by Gov. Mike Kehoe and state lawmakers.

The goal: to strengthen Missouri’s workforce while helping families get back to work.

Tackling Missouri’s Child Care Desert

Two-thirds of Missouri’s counties are considered “child care deserts,” where the demand for licensed child care far exceeds the supply. For many families lucky enough to find a spot, the cost rivals rent or mortgage payments.

A recent statewide survey found that nearly half of young voters say they or someone they know would consider entering the workforce if more affordable child care options were available. The same poll showed that 84% of Missourians believe child care supports the economy.

Missouri Child Care Works addresses both availability and affordability through a three-way cost-sharing model, where expenses are divided between the state, employers, and families. Each family’s share is determined by income, creating a more equitable and sustainable approach.

Technology Meets Policy

The program is powered by TOOTRiS, a platform that connects families, employers, and providers in one digital system. Parents can search in real time for openings, while the platform handles payments from multiple sources in a single transaction.

“As a Child Care Resource & Referral agency, our mission is to connect families to programs while coordinating vital resources with state and local governments,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of CCAMO. “This partnership represents the best of Missouri, leaders, advocates, and innovators uniting to strengthen families, support providers, and sustain our workforce.”

Brian Schmidt, executive director of Kids Win Missouri, said affordability has long been a barrier for working parents.

“In many cases, the cost of child care causes families to limit work hours or forgo working altogether,” he said. “We’re excited about this program’s potential to expand access to affordable, quality care and support children’s success in school and life.”

Empowering Employers, Strengthening Families

Through TOOTRiS, Missouri employers can also take advantage of the federal Section 45F Employer-Provided Child Care Tax Credit, which offers up to 50% back on qualified child care expenditures. That can translate into a significant return on investment while improving employee retention and reducing absenteeism.

“This initiative shows what’s possible when policy meets technology,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO. “Our technology gives CCAMO and its partners the infrastructure to scale programs statewide, while their on-the-ground expertise provides the heart and trust families rely on.”

A Model for the Nation?

State leaders and advocates hope the collaboration will not only address Missouri’s estimated $1.35 billion annual loss in economic productivity due to child care shortages, but also set the stage for a long-term, scalable model.

By integrating TOOTRiS’ technology with the community expertise of CCAMO and Kids Win Missouri, Missouri Child Care Works could become a blueprint for other states looking to stabilize their workforce and support working families.

“This is about helping parents, strengthening employers, and securing Missouri’s economic future,” Phillips said. “When families thrive, Missouri thrives.”