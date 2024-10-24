Opinion: Shirley Mata’s unprofessionalism hurts the Northland

If I were running for office and my campaign manager told me swearing on television and posting angry rants about my opponent on Facebook should be my core messaging strategy, I would fire them. Apparently, candidate Shirley Mata and I have very different views on what defines appropriate public behavior. She is entitled to her opinion—but so am I.

As an independent voter living in the Northland, I am very accustomed to being hounded with political ads from both sides come election season. Unfortunately, that means my phone, TV, and mailbox all get splattered with mudslinging. But this year, I am especially disappointed with the local politics in MO House District 17.

Shirley Mata’s hostility and apparent anger has overshadowed anything I’m seeing on the national level (which is really saying something). Name calling, spreading false rumors, including profanity in her advertising: these are things we wouldn’t let children get away with in a student government election! As a retired elementary school teacher, I held my young kindergarteners to a higher standard.

Of course, both sides have outside groups helping to smear the mud around, but I’ve only seen one candidate in this state house race churning out the negative muck with her own voice and keyboard.

If Shirley Mata cannot act professionally on the campaign trail, I can only imagine how she’d conduct herself as my representative. If elected, I think Shirley Mata would be sidelined in the state capitol on day one—and as a result, my community and I will suffer the loss of a respected bipartisan voice who can actually get results for our local needs.

I may not completely align with all the things either candidate stands for in this state house race, but I will certainly not be voting for a candidate who’s made it clear she’s a bully who refuses to play nice with others. I implore my neighbors in the Northland to hold our politicians to a higher standard so that this kind of behavior is not rewarded—whichever party it comes from.