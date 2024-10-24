 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 24, 2024

By The Missouri Times on October 24, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives another Midweek Update. Scott is joined today by Ray Hartmann, the Democrat candidate for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District. Scott and Hartmann discuss Hartmann’s race, Congresswoman Anne Wagner and some national politics.

