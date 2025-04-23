Opinion: SNAP & Medicaid are vital to our SEMO community

At Southeast Missouri Food Bank, we see firsthand how vital programs like SNAP and Medicaid are to families in our region. They’re not about handouts: They’re lifelines that help working Missourians weather tough times, care for their families, and contribute to their communities.

Right now, Congress is considering changes that could limit access to or reduce funding for these programs. That would hit southeast Missouri hard. In Missouri’s 8th District, 13.4% of residents rely on SNAP, and 22% are enrolled in Medicaid. These aren’t just statistics — they’re our neighbors. Many of them are working in low-wage jobs while trying to support their families, while others are veterans or seniors.

SNAP is a smart investment. For every meal the charitable food network provides, SNAP delivers nine. It’s efficient, targeted, and boosts our local economy; every $1 used of SNAP generates about $1.50 in economic activity, supporting small-town grocery stores, farmers, and local jobs.

Medicaid works the same way. Nearly two-thirds of enrollees are already working —many in the essential roles that keep our communities running. For kids, seniors, and those with disabilities, Medicaid is often the only access to healthcare they have. Without it, we’d see increased strain on emergency rooms and rural hospitals, not to mention greater long-term costs for taxpayers.

We want to recognize Congressman Jason Smith for the care he’s always shown for our most vulnerable. He’s stood with working families before, and we believe he understands how important these programs are to the 8th District. I’m asking him — and all of us — to stay the course. Of course, we support efforts to root out waste, fraud, and abuse; but these programs are a hand-up, not a hand-out.

Let’s protect SNAP. Let’s preserve Medicaid. Let’s help Southeast Missouri not just survive — but thrive.