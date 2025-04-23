Opinion: Failed Policies Should Not be the Priority This Congress

With the 119th Congress underway, this new legislative session offers policymakers in Washington, D.C. a chance to introduce innovative ideas and fresh perspectives to address the issues most concerning to voters. Following November’s presidential election, tax reform, national security, and reducing government waste and overreach to ensure a more efficient and accountable system have been at the top of the list for both President Trump and the American people.

Unfortunately, some lawmakers in D.C. have instead chosen to prioritize past failed legislation, like the sponsors of the 2024 Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), who have noted they intend to reintroduce similar legislation this year despite the bill stalling in the House last year. With a growing list of competing priorities to address, Congress cannot afford to waste time on bills like KOSA that threaten free speech, expand government overreach, and undermine parental rights.

The goal of kids’ online safety legislation can be appreciated and even commended – protecting our children on the internet is not a politically charged issue. However, how kids use the internet should be decided by their parents, not the government. Previous attempts to mandate children’s online activity, such as KOSA, have raised serious questions about censorship, privacy risks and proper enforcement. Instead of reintroducing flawed – and more importantly, failed – legislation, Missouri lawmakers should prioritize solutions for the issues that actually require the federal government’s intervention and matter most to Americans.

President Trump was elected with an overwhelming mandate to rein in bureaucratic waste in Washington, D.C. – important work that is already underway at the Department of Government Efficiency. Further, Americans made clear at the ballot box that they want the federal government to secure the border, reduce inflation, and pass meaningful tax reform. It is critical that Congress support President Trump’s agenda as he works to carry out the will of the people.

Bringing back failed legislation like KOSA would be a distraction from those important goals, and one that Congress simply cannot afford at this crucial moment in American history.

Moreover, shortsighted regulation of the U.S. technology sector runs the risk of giving China, America’s fiercest rival, an upper hand in the global innovation race. The Trump administration has made it abundantly clear that the U.S. must continue to lead in its global competition with China and other foreign actors. If passed, bills like KOSA would enact onerous regulations on U.S. tech companies that would hinder their growth and success, allowing Chinese competitors who do not face the same legal requirements to rise to the top.

Rather than reintroducing KOSA, the solution to kids’ online safety challenges lies in the empowerment of parents with stronger resources and support in creating safe guidelines for their children online. The internet is an abundant resource that the next generation relies upon for learning, development and creativity, especially in today’s ever-evolving digital world. Attempting to regulate what content is accessible online and infringing upon our Constitutional rights of free speech and expression while doing so is not the answer.

I urge Missouri’s policymakers to reject any form of kids’ safety online legislation that may be introduced this Congress. To support failed and ill-advised policies now would be to waste time and resources that our country simply does not have.