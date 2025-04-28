Opinion: Standing Against Jewish Hatred in Missouri

I am Catholic and a longtime ally of the Jewish community. I cannot remain silent as antisemitic hatred spreads like a toxic wildfire across our society. To stay silent would be to accept the unacceptable.

In recent months, and especially since the horrific October 7, 2023, terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, a troubling rise in Jewish hatred has gripped our nation — especially on college campuses. Instead of being sanctuaries of knowledge and diversity, our universities are becoming hotbeds of hate. Jewish students are being harassed, shouted down, and, in some cases, physically attacked.

That should alarm every one of us, no matter what our background, faith, or political leaning.

It is a grim echo of darker times in history — times we swore we would never allow to return. And yet, in 2025, we are witnessing Jewish Americans being told to hide their identity out of fear for their safety on campuses and in our communities.

That is why we must act — and in Missouri, we are. The Missouri House passed HB 937, championed by Representative George Hruza, with strong bipartisan support: 108 votes for and 10 against. The bill would codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism into state law and require schools to include it in their codes of conduct.

This is not a radical idea. In fact, nearly 40 other states have already taken similar action. Just this month, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a measure into law after overwhelming bipartisan votes in both chambers. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed similar legislation on April 3rd. Tennessee is poised to follow suit, with its legislature passing a similar measure by wide margins.

Why does this matter?

Because words matter. Definitions matter. Codifying the IHRA definition into law gives schools a clear framework to identify antisemitism and to address it decisively. It ensures that Jewish students are protected under the same principles that shield all other groups from bigotry and hate. And it sends a powerful message: Missouri stands with its Jewish community.

This is not about silencing debate or curbing free speech. It is about making sure every student, regardless of faith or background, feels safe in Missouri’s schools and universities.

In times of moral crisis, neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Today, that means standing shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish neighbors and calling Jewish hatred what it is: a poison that has no place in our schools, our state, or our society.

We cannot afford to look the other way. Not now. Not ever.