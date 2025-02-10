Evan Rodriguez joins Armstrong Teasdale

Evan Rodriguez, General Counsel to former Governor Parson, has joined Armstrong Teasdale.

Armstrong Teasdale will be adding a new member to the firm’s Litigation Practice group.

“We’re excited to bring aboard talent like Evan who has impressive experience at the highest levels of state government,” said Matt Kitzi, the Managing Attorney for the Jefferson City Office.

Rodriguez graduated with his bachelor’s in Philosophy from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Afterward, he attended the University of Kansas Law School and received his JD in 2019.

Rodriguez has spent time in both courts and the legislative process. Prior to serving as general counsel and deputy general counsel in the Missouri Governor’s Office, he was a legislative analyst in the Missouri House of Representatives and an assistant attorney general in the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

Rodriguez was nominated in September 2022 for the Missouri Times 30 Under 30. He was praised by then General Counsel Andrew Bailey for his work as Deputy General Counsel.

He also clerked for Judge Duane Benton on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

His time in the Governor’s office saw him not only advising Governor Parson but also managing executive agencies in their legal matters and other issues. By the end of his tenure in the Governor’s Office, the Governor had appointed half of Missouri’s state court judges.

Rodriguez will be right at home with Armstrong Teasdale which has a long and distinguished history of providing high-quality legal and practical advice to their clients. AT’s track record is well known as the firm is in the AM Law 200, published by The American Lawyer as well as the NLJ 500, published by The National Law Journal.

Rodriguez will be joining a talented team while bringing a wealth of experience of his own.