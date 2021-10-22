Parson appoints first assistant attorney general Cristian M. Stevens to Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed First Assistant Attorney General Cristian M. Stevens to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Mr. Stevens will fill the vacancy created by the Honorable Judge Robin Ransom’s appointment to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Cristian M. Stevens resides in the City of Kirkwood with his wife and three children and has deep generational ties to the State of Missouri. He currently serves as the First Assistant Attorney General for the State of Missouri and supervises both the civil and criminal divisions of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Mr. Stevens was formerly an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. He was also an Associate Attorney at the law firm of Bryan Cave and clerked for the Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Mr. Stevens earned a bachelor’s degree as well as his Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia, where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Missouri Law Review.