Jonathan Ratliff recognized by national political consulting group

Palm Strategic Group’s Jonathan Ratliff was selected by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) as a young “rising star” for his work with GOP campaigns.

AAPC named Ratliff to its bipartisan 40 Under 40 group at a ceremony in Las Vegas this week. Twenty Republicans and 20 Democrats were recognized for their professional work in politics, from advertising to polling to public affairs.

“AAPC is pleased to recognize Jonathan Ratliff as a member of our 2021 class of 40 Under 40 for their outstanding achievements,” said AAPC President Becki Donatelli. “Each year, this award recognizes 40 rising stars in American political consulting who have made a real difference in campaigns.”

Ratliff, a partner at Palm Strategic Group, was also named to The Missouri Times’ 100+ List in 2019. He’s been with Palm Strategic Group since he launched it with Scott Dieckhaus in 2016.

Ratliff is the former political director for the Missouri House Republican Campaign Committee.

“This year’s judging process was especially difficult for our bipartisan team of judges as this year’s nomination pool included many qualified and talented young political consultants who excelled in the face of incredible obstacles throughout the 2020 campaign cycle. We were beyond pleased to celebrate the achievements of this year’s 40 Under 40 class in person at Pollies 21 Live,” said Larry Huynh, vice president of AAPC.

AAPC bills itself as the largest association of political and public affairs professionals in the world.