Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots now being administered to eligible Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following federal guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has amended the state’s standing order for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administration for those who are eligible for a booster shot.

Missourians who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on CDC guidance:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;

receive a booster; people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;

receive a booster; people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and

receive a booster; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.

The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here. Missourians with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether a booster shot is right for them.

Federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots will be administered anywhere the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.

Providers operating under the state’s standing orders should follow the guidance as written for COVID-19 booster shot administration. For providers who are operating under their own order, it is recommended that CDC guidance also be followed.

Individuals can also get the flu shot at the same time they receive the COVID-19 booster shot. Flu vaccines are now becoming available through various providers throughout the state, and it is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older.

Research shows that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness and death. Individuals should only get a booster shot when it is recommended, not earlier. Learn more about COVID-19 booster doses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How Missourians can get a free COVID-19 vaccine:

Check for vaccine appointments at Vaccines.gov, where you can search for availability by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).

Call the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-800-232-0233 (or TTY 1-888-720-7489). Help is available in multiple languages.

Locate local vaccination events in Missouri at MOStopsCovid.com.

Seniors and homebound adults can make arrangements using information at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors

Missouri DHSS COVID-19 Public Hotline 1-877-435-8411 Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.



How Missourians can get a free COVID-19 test: