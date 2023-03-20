Press Release: Attorney General Bailey Secures First-Degree Murder Conviction, Armed Criminal Action Conviction in Road Rage Killing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office secured a guilty verdict against Daymond Reeves for the 2020 murder of Allen Brewer. Reeves was sentenced on March 7 to life without the possibility for parole for first degree murder and fifteen years for armed criminal action.



“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians by taking violent offenders off the street,” said Attorney General Bailey. “As a former prosecutor, I am personally committed to the idea that safer streets lead to prosperous communities, and my office will continue to obtain justice for Missourians throughout the state.”



On August 8, 2020, Reeves shot Allen Brewer to death less than half of a mile from his home on E Highway outside Eminence, Missouri. Reeves fired his 9 millimeter pistol at least 15 times and struck Brewer 7 times, including in the face, neck, chest, and back. When two citizens stopped to offer assistance to Brewer, Reeves fled the scene. Reeves was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. At trial, Reeves claimed self-defense, but admitted on cross examination that he did not need to shoot Brewer and that he intended to kill him.



A Reynolds County jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts as charged on December 2, 2022.



The Missouri Attorney General’s Office was appointed as a conflict prosecutor, replacing the Shannon County Prosecutor’s office in the prosecution of this case. Assistant Attorney Generals Corie Geary-Atkins and Gregory M. Goodwin tried the case in Reynolds County on a change of venue. They were assisted by victim advocate Melissa Koetting, Investigator David Southard, and paralegal Verdina Pilipovic. The Shannon County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the murder.