Press Release: Axiom Strategies’ Nick Maddux Awarded AAPC ‘40 Under 40’ for Political Consulting

Axiom Strategies is pleased to announce our very own, Nick Maddux, has been awarded the American Association of Political Consultants’ (AAPC) 2023 ‘40 Under 40’ award.

“I am honored to be recognized by the AAPC alongside a host of America’s most impressive and driven political minds under the age of 40,” said Nick Maddux, Partner at Axiom Strategies. “To be recognized for the work I’ve advanced and political races won with Axiom is a true privilege, and I look forward to continuing this success across the country for decades to come.”

In the 2022 political cycle, Nick advised several successful statewide campaigns including a historic primary win for U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt in Missouri and reelecting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton while being outspent heavily in a primary, run-off, and general election. He also oversaw a major primary win for newly elected Representative Eric Burlison in Missouri and served as an advisor to the Republican Attorney General Association. Nick has also been a vital part of the emerging national interest in school board campaigns, winning major victories in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Houston, and statewide in Texas. A hard-charging and dedicated political operative, Nick spent over 250 nights on the road in 2022 meeting with candidates across the country.

Now the youngest partner at Axiom Strategies, Nick has quarterbacked some of Axiom’s biggest wins over the past several cycles. In 2018, Nick was an instrumental part of Senator Ted Cruz’s successful reelection bid over challenger Beto O’Rouke, a race which saw $140 million in spending. In 2020, Nick was involved in several major Congressional victories including the election of Representative Mary Miller in Illinois and the election of Representative Troy Nehls in Texas, the second most expensive race of the 2020 cycle.

“Nick has a reputation for running bold, data-driven campaigns. He is dedicated to expanding his knowledge base, using cutting edge analytics and data to run smarter, more effective campaigns. I have no doubt that he will continue to excel in the field of politics and make significant contributions to the industry at large,” said Jeff Roe, Founder & CEO of Axiom Strategies. “Nick’s commitment to excellence and his unyielding work ethic have made him a valuable member of our team, and he has earned his success through his dedication to the most important value we hold – winning campaigns.”

Nick first got involved in campaigns doing odd jobs for State Legislative candidates in his home state, working his way up through the industry and sharpening his political wits. By the age of 21, Nick managed his first congressional race and successfully elected a local auctioneer, Billy Long, to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In addition to his vast campaign experience, Nick has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to a Governor and holds a law degree from Saint Louis University.

Nick grew up raising and showing registered Angus cattle a few miles from the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. The lessons of hard work and determination that Nick learned growing up herding livestock have served him well for a career in politics.

Nick’s 2023 ’40 Under 40’ award adds to the growing list of Axiom Strategies and affiliate team members recognized by the AAPC. Since our founding, fifteen of Axiom’s expansive team of political consultants and campaign advisors have been recognized.