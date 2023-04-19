 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – April 19, 2023

By The Missouri Times on April 19, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. This week Scott has special guest, Jefferson City Councilman Derrick Spicer. Scott and Derrick talk about a wide range of topics. Both gentleman talk about parking, the state budget and some of the upcoming 2024 elections.

