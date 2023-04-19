Watch as Scott Faughn gives his midweek update. This week Scott has special guest, Jefferson City Councilman Derrick Spicer. Scott and Derrick talk about a wide range of topics. Both gentleman talk about parking, the state budget and some of the upcoming 2024 elections.
TWMP Midweek Update – April 19, 2023
