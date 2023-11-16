Press Release: Congressman Mark Alford Endorses Captain Bill Irwin for Missouri House District 55

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO, October 16, 2023—Boosting the momentum of Captain Bill Irwin’s campaign for Missouri’s House District 55, Congressman Mark Alford of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District has officially endorsed him. This endorsement is a powerful affirmation from one of the leading Republican figures in the region, further emphasizing Captain Irwin’s alignment with core conservative values.

Congressman Alford praised Captain Irwin’s unwavering commitment to service and conservative principles, saying, “Bill Irwin is a strong Conservative with a proven track record of service first—from his distinguished tenure as a Navy SEAL to his commendable role as a Police Officer. Bill leads with a Christian heart, being a staunch Pro-Life advocate, an unwavering supporter of the Second Amendment, and a true fiscal conservative. He is the only candidate I would endorse for the 55th district to represent our values and fight for us in Jefferson City.”

Captain Irwin expressed his gratitude for Congressman Alford’s endorsement, noting, “Receiving support from such a dedicated and respected leader and close friend like Congressman Alford is truly an honor. His belief in my ability to serve the people of Missouri reaffirms my commitment to upholding the principles we both hold dear.”

For those interested in learning more about Captain Bill Irwin and his campaign for House District 55, visit www.IrwinforMissouri.com.