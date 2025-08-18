Press Release: Conservative Matthew Sergent announces bid for state representative

CLINTON, MO – Matthew Sergent, a lifelong Missourian, small business owner, and community leader, has announced his candidacy to succeed Rep. Roger Reedy (who is term limited). With deep roots in mid-Missouri, Sergent brings decades of real-world experience, conservative values, and a dedication to putting local families and small businesses first.

As the owner of Get ER Done Heating & Cooling, Sergent understands firsthand the challenges small businesses face—from burdensome taxes to overregulation. His top priorities include strengthening Missouri’s small business climate, protecting farmers from wasteful bureaucracy, and reducing personal property taxes.

“For me, this isn’t about politics—it’s about the people I’ve worked alongside my whole life,” said Sergent. “I want my grandchildren to grow up in a Missouri where hard work is rewarded, government is limited, and communities take care of each other.”

Sergent has served on a local school board and remains active in community organizations, including the Booster Club and his local church. He is proud to stand for rural conservative values and will always fight to defend the rights of Missourians.

“Our Constitution is under attack by the radical left. I won’t stand idly by while they attempt to twist the American Dream into a socialist nightmare. I will fight to defend First and Second Amendment rights and uphold the rule of law. Our police and veterans deserve our support for their sacrifices, not slashed funding and endless ridicule. I will be a voice for the hardworking men and women of this state and defend the agriculture industry—the backbone of our state economy.”

Matthew is the proud husband to Mindy Sergent. Together, they have two children and one beautiful grandchild. The family attends Northside Christian Church.

Sergent will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026. The district includes portions of Johnson, Pettis, and Benton counties.