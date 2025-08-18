From the Midway to Missouri Politics: Conversations at the 2025 State Fair

The Missouri Times and This Week in Missouri Politics hit the road for one of our favorite annual traditions, the Missouri State Fair. There’s nothing quite like the fairgrounds in August: the smell of funnel cakes in the air, the sound of cattle lowing in the distance, and a steady stream of Missouri leaders making their way through the crowds. It’s where politics meets fried food and where big conversations happen between tractor pulls and Ferris wheel rides.
This year was no exception. We spent the week catching up with elected officials, candidates, and community leaders to talk about what’s shaping Missouri right now. From agriculture policy to redistricting to favorite fair snacks, we covered it all.
Here’s a look at some of the conversations we brought to you from Sedalia:
- Governor Mike Kehoe & State Fair Director Jason Moore – We kicked off the week in a big way. Governor Kehoe sat down with Scott to talk about Missouri agriculture, looming redistricting fights, and the major structural upgrades on the horizon for the fairgrounds. Jason Moore shared what it takes to keep one of the state’s most beloved traditions running smoothly.
- Director Chris Chinn – Missouri’s Ag chief joined us to look ahead at the future of farming in the state and what it will take to keep Missouri agriculture strong for generations to come.
- Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins – Between legislative talk and livestock barns, Perkins weighed in on redistricting and revealed his can’t-miss stop at the fair.
- Rep. Cathy Jo Loy – The freshman lawmaker dished on her summer work trips to Washington, D.C., and what’s ahead for Missouri’s budget decisions.
- Rep. Jim Schulte – Schulte gave us an inside look at interim politics and the priorities he’s focused on before the next session kicks off.
- Pat Thomas – We celebrated Missouri and American history with Thomas as she shared details about the Show-Me 250 festivities and why this milestone matters.
- Erin Schrimpf & Jake Kroesen – Erin and Jake joined Scott for a lively midweek chat on everything from St. Louis County politics to redistricting battles—plus a few fairground favorites thrown in for good measure.
- Bradley Schad, Missouri Corn Growers Association – Schad talked corn, the economy, and why the Corn Growers’ exhibit is always a fan favorite at the fair.
- Lt. Governor David Wasinger – Wasinger stopped by to share stories from his travels across Missouri, his love for the Lake of the Ozarks, and what keeps him coming back to the fair.
- Rep. Mike Steinmeyer – Politics in Independence, the Frank White recall, and a little fair nostalgia—Steinmeyer covered it all in his sit-down with Jake.
- Senator Jamie Burger – From the Sikeston Rodeo to his first year in the Senate, Burger gave us an update straight from the heart of southeast Missouri.
- Rep. Jon Voss – The SEMO grad talked higher education, his legislative goals, and why his first fair experience is one he won’t forget.
- Congressman Mark Alford – Alford shared insights on Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri’s Ag economy, and what’s keeping him busy in D.C. these days.
- Senator Eric Schmitt – Schmitt brought the energy, talking about securing the F-47 program, his new book, and, of course, his lifelong love for the Missouri State Fair.
- A Sunday Tribute to Senator Kit Bond – We closed the week with something special: a roundtable of eight former staffers remembering the late, great Senator Kit Bond. From personal stories to his enduring legacy, it was a heartfelt conversation about one of Missouri’s most iconic leaders.
From the Ag barns to the political big top, the Missouri State Fair once again proved why it’s the ultimate crossroads of policy, tradition, and community. Until next year, Sedalia, we’ll see you at the midway.
Jake Kroesen is a Jackson County native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. He holds a B.S. in Political Science.