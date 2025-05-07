Press Release: Dr. Sam Alexander Officially Announces His Candidacy for Missouri State Senate, District 28

Fair Play, MO — Dr. Sam Alexander has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri State Senate in District 28. Dr. Alexander aims to replace term-limited Senator Sandy Crawford. The district covers Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Henry, Hickory, Pettis, Polk, St. Clair, and Vernon Counties.

“I am the true conservative Republican in this race, and I am running to defend the freedoms of Senate District 28,” said Dr. Alexander. “As a physician, I saw the injustices of COVID up close. I will fight tooth and nail to make sure that never happens again. I will fight to protect life, uphold the Second Amendment, secure our elections, oppose woke ideology, and ensure Missouri farmland stays in American hands.”

A board-certified Emergency Department Physician for over 30 years, Dr. Alexander serves as senior partner in the Emergency Department at CoxHealth in Springfield, MO. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and MD from the University of Missouri– Kansas City Medical School in 1982. For more than 35 years, he has mentored medical students, residents, and first responders while serving as a non-paid director for rural fire and rescue districts in Southwest Missouri. In addition to his medical service, Dr. Alexander is a pilot and active farmer. He is a member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and Missouri Farm Bureau.

Dr. Alexander resides in Fair Play with his wife, Marsha. They have three daughters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandsons with one more on the way. The Alexanders are active members of Bolivar Church of Christ.

For more information about Dr. Sam Alexander and his campaign, please visit

AlexanderforMO.com.