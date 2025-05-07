Press Release: Councilwoman Cynda Rader launches campaign for Lee’s Summit mayor

Lee’s Summit, MO — Cynda Rader was the first to publicly announce her candidacy to be the next mayor of Lee’s Summit. A city councilwoman, Rader has a strong record of public service, including time on the city’s Planning Commission, Water Utility Board, and the Tax Review Board.

“I am excited to meet with voters across the city to hear their ideas on how to keep Lee’s Summit on the right path to prosperity,” stated Rader. “During my first term on city council, I’ve realized there is so much work that needs to be done at the mayoral level.”

Highlighted in Rader’s announcement video, support for first responders is a top priority for the campaign, alongside improved infrastructure of major highways. With a determined effort involving cooperation with the city’s business and civic leaders, she plans to foster sustainable job growth and responsible economic development in Lee’s Summit. She also aims to bring a vision of inclusion with all facets of public and private entities coming together to strengthen the future of our city.

“We must carefully consider the long term impacts the city government’s decisions have on our citizens. There’s no room for big egos or entitled mindsets in the mayor’s office. Lee’s Summit needs civic-minded, people-oriented leadership that will listen to and respect constituents and work together as a city council to provide quality service to our city.”

Outside of public service, Rader is a proud mother of three and grandmother of four. As an accomplished local Realtor, builder and developer, and owner of The Cynda Sells Real Estate Company, she knows how to navigate the red tape of doing business in the city and hopes to alleviate the struggles families are facing in the current housing market. Additionally, she aims to attract new industry, manufacturing, and Class A business to create jobs which will allow our citizens to really Live, Work and Stay in Lee’s Summit.

The election for mayor will take place in April 2026.