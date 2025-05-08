Press Release: U.S. Army Veteran Dusty Blue Officially Announces His Candidacy for Missouri Senate, District 18

Mexico, MO — Dusty Blue, a U.S. Army veteran, small business owner, and lifelong conservative Republican officially announced his candidacy to succeed term-limited Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin today. Senate District 18 includes Adair, Audrain, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, and Shelby counties.

Born and raised in Mexico, Dusty got his start in construction as a teenager, learning the value of hard work early. In 2008, he answered the call to serve and joined the U.S. Army, serving with the 101st Airborne Division. After his military service, he earned his commercial helicopter pilot license and flew tours in Kansas City before returning home in 2016 to raise a family and launch his business, Expert Roofing & Exteriors.

“My story is an American story,” said Blue. “I grew up with nothing, but through God’s grace, hard work, and the freedoms this country offers, my wife and I built a life for our family. Now I’m fighting to make sure that same opportunity exists for my kids — and for every family in District 18. I’m not going to Jefferson City to play nice with the establishment. I’m going to fight for the people — not the special interests, not the lobbyists, and not the political elites.”

Dusty and his wife, Jennah, have two children, Lana and Landon. They are active members of LifePointe Church, where Dusty serves as a deacon.

Dusty is also the host of The Dusty Blue Show, where he promotes conservative values, Missouri-first policies, and citizen-led government.

His campaign is rooted in the values that built Missouri: defending constitutional liberties, protecting life and the Second Amendment, cutting taxes, empowering small businesses, and stopping government overreach.

For more information about Dusty Blue and his campaign, please visit dustyblueformo.com