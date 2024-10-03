Press Release: Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete announces first round of endorsements for circuit judge

Columbia, Mo. — Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete today released the first round of endorsements for his campaign for Circuit Judge in Boone and Callaway counties. The only contested Circuit Judge race in Missouri, the winner will succeed retiring Judge Kevin Crane.

The extensive endorsement list includes current and former elected officials and community leaders throughout the 13th Judicial Circuit and beyond.

“I’ve worked with some of the best and brightest leaders in Mid-Missouri, and I’m proud that so many of them are now supporting my campaign for Circuit Judge,” Osete said. “My legal experience has prepared me well for the bench, and with the help of these supporters and many more, I look forward to being elected to a six-year term this fall.”

The first round of endorsements include:

– Hon. John Ashcroft, Fmr. Missouri Governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Attorney General

– Hon. Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator

– Hon. Mike Kehoe, Missouri Lieutenant Governor; Candidate, Missouri Governor

– Hon. Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State

– Hon. Vivek Malek, Missouri Treasurer

– Hon. Andrew Bailey, Missouri Attorney General

– Hon. Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri Auditor

– Hon. David Wasinger, Fmr. MU Curator; Candidate, Missouri Lieutenant Governor

– Hon. Denny Hoskins, Missouri Senator (SD-21); Candidate, Missouri Secretary of State

– Hon. Mark Alford, U.S. Congressman (MO-4)

– Hon. Bob Onder, Fmr. Missouri Senator; Candidate, U.S. Congress (MO-3)

– Hon. Caleb Rowden, Missouri Senator (SD-19) and President Pro Tem

– Hon. Travis Fitzwater, Missouri Senator (SD-10)

– Hon. Kent Haden, Missouri Representative (HD-43)

– Hon. Jim Schulte, Missouri Representative (HD-49)

– Hon. Cheri Toalson Reisch, Missouri Representative (HD-44)

– John Martin, Candidate, Missouri Representative (HD-44)

– Hon. Rusty Black, Missouri Senator (SD-12)

– Hon. Curtis Trent, Missouri Senator (SD-20)

– Hon. Alex Riley, Missouri Representative (HD-134)

– Hon. Dirk Deaton, Missouri Representative (HD-159)

– Hon. Kurtis Gregory, Missouri Representative (HD-51); Candidate, Missouri Senator

– Hon. Kurt Schaefer, Fmr. Missouri Senator (SD-19)

– Hon. Caleb Jones, Fmr. Missouri Representative (HD-50)

– Hon. Sara Walsh, Fmr. Missouri Representative (HD-50)

– Hon. Robin Wenneker, Chair, University of Missouri Board of Curators

– Hon. Todd Graves, Vice-Chair, University of Missouri Board of Curators

– Hon. Michael Williams, Fmr. Chair, University of Missouri Board of Curators

– Hon. Tim Garrison, Fmr. U.S. Attorney, Western District of Missouri

– Hon. Fred Parry, Fmr. Boone County – Southern District Commissioner

– Hon. Taylor Burks, Fmr. Boone County – Clerk

– Hon. Gary Jungermann, Callaway County – Presiding Commissioner

– Hon. Randall Kleindienst, Callaway County – Eastern District Commissioner

– Hon. Roger Fischer, Callaway County – Western District Commissioner

– Curt Warfield, Candidate, Callaway County – Eastern District Commissioner

– Christopher Scott, Candidate, Callaway County – Western District Commissioner

– Hon. Christine Kleindienst, Callaway County – Recorder of Deeds

– Hon. Jody Paschal, Callaway County – Assessor

– Hon. Deborah Zerr, Callaway County – Treasurer

– Hon. Rylee Page, Callaway County – Auditor

– Hon. Dorise Slinker, Mayor, City of Ashland

– Hon. Kate Boatright, Mayor, City of Hallsville

– Hon. Lisa Meyer, Councilwoman, City of Columbia – Ward 2

– Hon. Don Waterman, Councilman, City of Columbia – Ward 5

– Hon. Mike West, Councilman, City of Fulton – Ward 1

– Hon. Jeff Stone, Councilman, City of Fulton – Ward 2

– Hon. Stephanie Bell, Alderwoman, City of Ashland

– Hon. Mark Edwards, Alderman, City of Holts Summit – Ward 1

– Dr. Randy Tobler, Host of Wake Up Mid-Missouri

– Jennifer Bukowsky

– David Means

– Randy Minchew

– Bob and Eva Jones

– Dean and Leona Powell