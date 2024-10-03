 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Press Release: Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete announces first round of endorsements for circuit judge

By Press Release on October 3, 2024

Columbia, Mo. — Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete today released the first round of endorsements for his campaign for Circuit Judge in Boone and Callaway counties. The only contested Circuit Judge race in Missouri, the winner will succeed retiring Judge Kevin Crane.

The extensive endorsement list includes current and former elected officials and community leaders throughout the 13th Judicial Circuit and beyond.

“I’ve worked with some of the best and brightest leaders in Mid-Missouri, and I’m proud that so many of them are now supporting my campaign for Circuit Judge,” Osete said. “My legal experience has prepared me well for the bench, and with the help of these supporters and many more, I look forward to being elected to a six-year term this fall.”

The first round of endorsements include:
Hon. John Ashcroft, Fmr. Missouri Governor, U.S. Senator, and U.S. Attorney General
Hon. Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator
Hon. Mike Kehoe, Missouri Lieutenant Governor; Candidate, Missouri Governor
Hon. Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State
Hon. Vivek Malek, Missouri Treasurer
Hon. Andrew Bailey, Missouri Attorney General
Hon. Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri Auditor
Hon. David Wasinger, Fmr. MU Curator; Candidate, Missouri Lieutenant Governor
Hon. Denny Hoskins, Missouri Senator (SD-21); Candidate, Missouri Secretary of State
Hon. Mark Alford, U.S. Congressman (MO-4)
Hon. Bob Onder, Fmr. Missouri Senator; Candidate, U.S. Congress (MO-3)
Hon. Caleb Rowden, Missouri Senator (SD-19) and President Pro Tem
Hon. Travis Fitzwater, Missouri Senator (SD-10)
Hon. Kent Haden, Missouri Representative (HD-43)
Hon. Jim Schulte, Missouri Representative (HD-49)
Hon. Cheri Toalson Reisch, Missouri Representative (HD-44)
John Martin, Candidate, Missouri Representative (HD-44)
Hon. Rusty Black, Missouri Senator (SD-12)
Hon. Curtis Trent, Missouri Senator (SD-20)
Hon. Alex Riley, Missouri Representative (HD-134)
Hon. Dirk Deaton, Missouri Representative (HD-159)
Hon. Kurtis Gregory, Missouri Representative (HD-51); Candidate, Missouri Senator
Hon. Kurt Schaefer, Fmr. Missouri Senator (SD-19)
Hon. Caleb Jones, Fmr. Missouri Representative (HD-50)
Hon. Sara Walsh, Fmr. Missouri Representative (HD-50)
Hon. Robin Wenneker, Chair, University of Missouri Board of Curators
Hon. Todd Graves, Vice-Chair, University of Missouri Board of Curators
Hon. Michael Williams, Fmr. Chair, University of Missouri Board of Curators
Hon. Tim Garrison, Fmr. U.S. Attorney, Western District of Missouri
Hon. Fred Parry, Fmr. Boone County – Southern District Commissioner
Hon. Taylor Burks, Fmr. Boone County – Clerk
Hon. Gary Jungermann, Callaway County – Presiding Commissioner
Hon. Randall Kleindienst, Callaway County – Eastern District Commissioner
Hon. Roger Fischer, Callaway County – Western District Commissioner
Curt Warfield, Candidate, Callaway County – Eastern District Commissioner
Christopher Scott, Candidate, Callaway County – Western District Commissioner
Hon. Christine Kleindienst, Callaway County – Recorder of Deeds
Hon. Jody Paschal, Callaway County – Assessor
Hon. Deborah Zerr, Callaway County – Treasurer
Hon. Rylee Page, Callaway County – Auditor
Hon. Dorise Slinker, Mayor, City of Ashland
Hon. Kate Boatright, Mayor, City of Hallsville
Hon. Lisa Meyer, Councilwoman, City of Columbia – Ward 2
Hon. Don Waterman, Councilman, City of Columbia – Ward 5
Hon. Mike West, Councilman, City of Fulton – Ward 1
Hon. Jeff Stone, Councilman, City of Fulton – Ward 2
Hon. Stephanie Bell, Alderwoman, City of Ashland
Hon. Mark Edwards, Alderman, City of Holts Summit – Ward 1
Dr. Randy Tobler, Host of Wake Up Mid-Missouri
Jennifer Bukowsky
David Means
Randy Minchew
Bob and Eva Jones
Dean and Leona Powell

