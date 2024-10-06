Scott Faughn is joined remotely by Minority Leader of the House and the Democrat candidate for governor Rep. Crystal Quade. In studio Scott is joined by a panel Sharon Jones of Jones Advocacy, Chief of Staff to Senator Mosley Kyerra Johnson, Casey Burns of Leadbelt Strategies and Jonathan Ratliff of Palm Strategic.
This Week in Missouri Politics – October 6, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: Zero Accountability —Thy Name Is MoDOT
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 1, 2024
- Opinion: TRUMP vs. HARRIS DEBATE ANALYSIS
- Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network
- Lawsuit questions whether Missouri can legally appropriate $15 million to Hannibal’s Hospital
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: Zero Accountability —Thy Name Is MoDOT
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 1, 2024
- Opinion: TRUMP vs. HARRIS DEBATE ANALYSIS
- Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network
- Lawsuit questions whether Missouri can legally appropriate $15 million to Hannibal’s Hospital
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete announces first round of endorsements for circuit judgePress Release: Former Deputy Attorney General Jesus Osete announces first round of endorsements for circuit judge
- Opinion: Zero Accountability —Thy Name Is MoDOT
- TWMP Midweek Update – October 1, 2024
- Opinion: TRUMP vs. HARRIS DEBATE ANALYSIS
- Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network
More from TWMPMore posts in TWMP »