This Week in Missouri Politics – October 6, 2024

By The Missouri Times on October 6, 2024

Scott Faughn is joined remotely by Minority Leader of the House and the Democrat candidate for governor Rep. Crystal Quade. In studio Scott is joined by a panel Sharon Jones of Jones Advocacy, Chief of Staff to Senator Mosley Kyerra Johnson, Casey Burns of Leadbelt Strategies and Jonathan Ratliff of Palm Strategic.

