Press Release: Former State Senator Andrew Koenig Announces Campaign for St. Louis County Council District 3

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Local Businessman and longtime public servant Andrew Koenig announced today that he is running for St. Louis County Council District 3. Koenig, a proven fighter for working-class Missouri families, enters the race with a strong record of delivering results, not rhetoric.

“St. Louis County families are being squeezed by higher costs, wasteful government spending, and a lack of accountability from their leaders,” said Koenig. “I’ve spent my career cutting taxes, fighting government waste, and standing up for our values. On the County Council, I’ll make sure taxpayers have a strong, effective voice that gets things done.”

As a member of the Missouri Legislature, Koenig has been one of the most effective champions of taxpayers and families in the state’s history. Koenig:

Passed the first Missouri income tax cut in nearly 100 years, delivering relief to working families.

Sponsored and passed the first corporate income tax cut, giving job creators relief and fueling economic growth.

Led three record-setting tax cuts, collectively cutting more taxes than any other member in Missouri history.

Fought crony capitalism and corporate welfare, standing against big business handouts and reforming TIF abuses.

Championed government accountability, keeping Missouri’s budget balanced, debt-free, and preserving more than $1 billion in reserves.

Delivered education reform, passing two landmark school choice bills to expand opportunities for families while opposing woke indoctrination in classrooms.

Koenig is a lifelong resident of Missouri and a small business owner who understands the struggles families and job creators face. He and his wife, Brooke, are raising their five children – Jeremiah, Isaac, Gideon, Lily, and Levi – in West St. Louis County, where they are active members of Southgate Church.

“Brooke and I know firsthand the challenges that families face in St. Louis County,” Koenig said. “We want to make sure our kids, and yours, have the opportunity to live, work, and raise their families in safe, thriving neighborhoods with accountable leadership.”

With a track record of cutting taxes, fighting government waste, and defending Missouri families, Andrew Koenig is ready to bring his proven leadership to the St. Louis County Council.

“Politicians talk, but I’ve proven I can get things done,” Koenig said. “On the County Council, I will protect taxpayers, defend our values, and make sure St. Louis County has the strong leadership it deserves.”

About Andrew Koenig:

Andrew Koenig is a lifelong Missourian, small business owner, and conservative leader. He has served in the Missouri Legislature, where he passed historic tax relief, fought against government waste, and championed parental rights in education. Andrew and his wife, Brooke, are raising their five children in St. Louis County.