This Week in Missouri Politics – September 21, 2025

By The Missouri Times on September 21, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by the President of Missouri State University, Biff Williams, live from the MSU Campus in Springfield. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Bill Owen and Stephanie Hein, as well as Senator Lincoln Hough.

