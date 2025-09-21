Scott Faughn is joined by the President of Missouri State University, Biff Williams, live from the MSU Campus in Springfield. On the panel Scott is joined by Representatives Bill Owen and Stephanie Hein, as well as Senator Lincoln Hough.
This Week in Missouri Politics – September 21, 2025
